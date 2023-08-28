Shoojit Sircar believes Vicky Kaushal deserved to win National Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardhar Udham, that starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, scooped five awards at the recently announced 69th National Film Awards. In a new interview with Mid-day, Shoojit has now spoken on Vicky not winning the Best Actor honour and said that he ‘undoubtedly deserved’ it. The Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

In an interview with Mid-day, Shoojit said, “Vicky undoubtedly deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable. We started with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up [the dead] bodies, feeling the weight and pain. The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone of the film. Vicky couldn’t sleep for nights, and carried that disturbance throughout other parts of the movie.”

At the 69th National Film Awards, Sardar Udham was named as the Best Hindi Film, and it also won awards in categories including Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing) categories

