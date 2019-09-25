Shonda Rhimes collaborates with Norman Lear, Steve Martin for Netflix anthology Notes on Love

Shonda Rhimes has collaborated with Netflix yet again for an anthology series, reports Variety. Her ninth installment with the streaming giant (since she signed the mega deal with Netflix in 2017), Notes on Love will feature Shonda's fellow Hollywood veteran actors Norman Lear and Steve Martin.

The official synopsis of Notes on Love says it is "an episodic anthology series that ranges across genres and explores the unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming places, where love intersects with our lives.”

An article in The Wrap further states Notes on Love will have a series of episodes, which already have writing credits like Martin, Lear, his writing partner Aaron Shure, Diane Warren, Jenny Han, Lindy West and Ahamefule J Oluo (who are married in real life), and Rhimes.

Check out the announcement on Notes on Love coming to Netflix

Shondaland’s #NotesOnLove is an anthology series that explores the all-consuming ways love intersects with life. Each standalone ep hails from a prolific visionary: @shondarhimes, Norman Lear & Aaron Shure, @jennyhan, Steve Martin, @Diane_Warren, Lindy West & Ahamefule J. Oluo pic.twitter.com/ssoP0z7QwS — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 24, 2019

The creative teams behind the other episodes in the first season will be announced later.

The first season, as per Netflix's own description, will dive into the institution of marriage, and how love is intertwined with it. Season 1 will explore the meaning of marriage, and how it is changing over the course of time.

Betsy Beers will executive produce the show alongside Rhimes for Shondaland. Lear and Shure, West and Oluo, Han, Martin, and Warren will serve as executive producers on their episodes, while Lear and Shure will co-write their instalment together.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 12:52:42 IST