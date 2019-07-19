You are here:

Shivlekh Singh, Sasural Simar Ka child artist, passes away aged 14 in car accident near Raipur

Child artist Shivlekh Singh (14), who had acted in many Hindi TV serials, was killed and his parents and another person were injured after their car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told Press Trust of India.

While Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and another person identified as Naveen Singh were injured, he said. Lekhna, his mother, was said to be in critical condition.

The victims were heading for Raipur from Bilaspur for media interactions of Shivlekh, when their car hit the rear side of a truck approaching, said Dhirendra Kumar Sharma, a family friend.

Arif Sheikh, SP of Raipur police told PTI that the truck driver escaped from the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Efforts are being made to trace the truck driver.

Shivlekh originally hailed from Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, and was staying with his parents in Mumbai for the past ten years. The child actor had worked in several TV shows including Sankatmochan Hanuman, Sasural Simar Ka, Agnifera and he had also participated in various TV reality shows. He was last seen in the show Kesari Nandan.

He has posted a lot of pictures from his shows and co-stars on his social media account.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 12:04:52 IST