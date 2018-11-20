You are here:

Shivaji Dev, grandson of Sivaji Ganesan, marries former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Suja Varunee

Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 contestant Suja Varunee married actor Shivaji Dev, the grandson of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, on 19 November. According to India Today, the couple have been dating for 11 years and finally tied the knot in a ceremony in Chennai.

Shivaji tweeted photographs from the occasion and called it "a Disney Fairytale moment".

The Big day is nearing my love @sujavarunee ...Its a Disney Fairytale moment #weddingbells pic.twitter.com/0kHGVuUzsW — Shiva Kumar (@Shivakumar3102) November 18, 2018

Attended the wedding reception of @sujavarunee and @Shivakumar3102 earlier today.. Wishing the lovely couple a Happy and long married life.. pic.twitter.com/HpIY11BxVR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 19, 2018

The wedding was also attended by former Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Ganesh Venkatraman, Arav and Snehan, as well as actors Raadhika Sarathkumar and Lissy.

Suja began her career as the female lead in many Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, but later shifted to supporting roles and dance numbers. After becoming a household name as a contestant on the first season of the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show, she appeared on the second season as a guest, writes The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Shivaji made his debut in films with the Tamil film Singakutty in 2008. His other films include Pudhumugangal Thevai and Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 10:13 AM