Shivaji Dev, grandson of Sivaji Ganesan, marries former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Suja Varunee

FP Staff

November 20, 2018 10:13:31 IST

Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 contestant Suja Varunee married actor Shivaji Dev, the grandson of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, on 19 November. According to India Today, the couple have been dating for 11 years and finally tied the knot in a ceremony in Chennai.

Shivaji tweeted photographs from the occasion and called it "a Disney Fairytale moment".

The wedding was also attended by former Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Ganesh Venkatraman, Arav and Snehan, as well as actors Raadhika Sarathkumar and Lissy.

Suja began her career as the female lead in many Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, but later shifted to supporting roles and dance numbers. After becoming a household name as a contestant on the first season of the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show, she appeared on the second season as a guest, writes The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Shivaji made his debut in films with the Tamil film Singakutty in 2008. His other films include Pudhumugangal Thevai and Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum.

