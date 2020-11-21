Shirley Setia to make her Telugu movie debut alongside Naga Shaurya in untitled film

Actress-singer Shirley Setia's film, also produced by Naga Shaurya, will go on floors in December.

Singer Shirley Setia is all set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with an untitled film opposite Naga Shaurya. The film is Shaurya's fourth production.

The singer took to Twitter to announce the news about her Telugu film industry debut, adding that the film will be directed by Aneesh Krishna and produced by Ushamulpuri Garu under the banner Ira Creations.

Setia will be making her Hindi film debut with Nikamma. He added that the shoot for Setia's Telugu film will begin in December.

Shaurya also welcomed the actress on board on Twitter.

Check out the tweets here



According to a report in Republic World, Mahati Swara Sagar will compose the music for the Telegu film. As per the report, her Hindi film will be opposite Abhimanyu Dassani.

In an early interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor had opened up about her equation with her first co-star. She stated that working alongside Dassani for her Bollywood debut has been great and that it has been a fun-filled journey. Stating that he found a friend in him, she added that she got to learn a lot from him too from things about camera facing, catching the light and so on.

The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, is also Shilpa Shetty's comeback in Bollywood.