Shiney Ahuja Rape Case: Bombay High Court grants permission to renew actor's passport for 10 years
The actor was accused of raping his housemaid back in 2009 and convicted in 2011. He's currently out on bail and was last seen in Welcome Back in 2015
Bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja was accused of raping his housemaid back in 2009 and convicted in 2011. He’s currently out on bail and was last seen in Welcome Back in 2015. In a major relief, the Bombay High Court has granted permission to renew his passport for 10 years, as per a report by India Today.
A single bench of Justice Amit Borkar said, “”It appears that during pendency of present appeal, passport of the applicant has been renewed six times. It is, therefore, unlikely that the applicant carries flight risk. The applicant has made out a case for direction to the passport authority to renew his passport for ten years.”
The Gangster star, whose 2012 release Ghost was a box office dud, said he was staying out of the limelight and not taking up new projects for the time being.
“I have made a deliberate effort to keep out of any media glare or attention because I just feel that I would be happier to come out at a time when I would feel as comfortable as I did earlier. This is the reason I am not doing movies,” said Shiney on the sidelines of Delhi International Film Festival back in 2012.
“This is a chosen lifestyle. I was pretty much the same earlier except there were a lot of film releases which were happening so I had to come and promote them besides that I have never been a part of any particular clan or page 3 club,” he added.
‘Har Pal’ shelved
In 2014, National-award winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua revealed that his long-stalled film ‘Har Pal’, starring Preity Zinta and Shiney Ahuja, was shelved finally.
The 62-year-old ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nhi Maara’ helmer said that producers were reluctant to release the love story after its lead actor “went through an unfortunate incident”. “The film (Har Pal) is shelved now because it has got into some unfortunate situation. The film was almost complete and the lead actor got into some case and the case is not settled yet. Producer is reluctant to release the film… People including me are banking on that film for our future works. What has happened is very unfortunate,” Jahnu told PTI on the sidelines of ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
