Shilpa’s birthday bash: a night of surprises

First was a surprise bash, second was the turnout and the biggest of them all — Priety Zinta arrived solo and left with SRK.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, threw her a surprise birthday party, inviting almost all of Bollywood on Wednesday evening. He even remembered to dutifully inform the television and print media for coverage of his wife’s “surprise” party since they were out in droves. Shilpa was clueless.

Of course, his birthday present can't only be ‘the’ party! We are sure to hear of it soon, via a strategic "source". The actress came out of her Juhu bungalow for a quick wave to the media. Sussanne Roshan sans husband Hrithik drove in with pals Mehr Jesia-Rampal and Anu Dewan while their respective husbands, Arjun and Sunny, came in a separate car.

Tabu and Sushmita Sen actually came out of their self-imposed hibernation for Shilpa’s gig. The Bachchans, all of them quite close to Shilpa, weren’t present this time around. Prateik, who has dropped his surname Babbar, came with a Kingfisher model, courtesy photographer Atul Kasbekar in all probability.

Siddharth Mallya, looking suave, came in solo, but all we want to know is what he thinks of the age limit on alcohol consumption in the country, given he is all of 23. Oddly enough, Preity Zinta who’d come by herself, left in SRK’s car after the party at around 5am. Very interesting. Shilpa seems to be a very popular lady given the huge turnout.