Shilpa Shinde allegedly receives threats for supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu's Pulwama statement

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who came under fire for supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama attack, has said she won't take legal action against those aiming rape threats at her.

Shinde, who joined the Congress in February, 2019, told Times of India that Sidhu's comment that one cannot blame an entire nation for a cowardly attack carried out by a handful, is justified. She added that she would have supported Sidhu even if they had been in opposing parties as the focus needs to be an eradicating terrorism, not a country.

After her statement, Shinde began to receive several rape threats online. While initial reports stated that the actress was planning to take legal action against the offenders, she clarified that she had no such plans. She confirmed that the news of her seeking legal remedies to deal with online harassment is fake, adding: "I have been facing such online harassment since ages now for anything that I say or do which is not in their favour, so it doesn't bother me anymore."

Despite having a clear stance on the issue, Shinde said that she had not been following the developments and was unaware of India's reaction to the Pulwama terror attack.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 10:45:35 IST