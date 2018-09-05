Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra turns lyricist and rapper for music video Wake Up

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, is all set to make his debut as a lyricist and rapper. As per Mumbai Mirror, the businessman has shot for a music video, titled 'Wake Up', in Dharavi, Mumbai with a number of children.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Raj Kundra said that while most NGOs are unable to raise much money, they know how to run them. For the businessman, it was the other way round. Hence, Raj, along with Shipa, have decided to adopt orphanages, starting out with one that looks after 50 HIV positive kids.

The song, sung by Raj Kundra and Palak Muchhal, has been composed by Palash Muchhal. The lyrics of the song, which depicts situation of the children, have been penned by Raj as well.

While Raj confessed that he did not not know how to sing, composer Palash suggested that he rap for the video. He is seen interacting with the kids in 'Wake Up'.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, however, will not be seen in the video although Raj was quoted as saying, "Shilpa has heard the song. She likes the lyrics and message behind it. I went with her conviction." Raj further said that they were hoping to release it next month.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 17:44 PM