Shilpa Shetty shared a quote on her Instagram Story that talked about making mistakes and learning from them.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been in the limelight ever since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in a pornography case. Amid all the chaos and hard times, the actor recently shared a powerful post to keep her positivity and determination intact.

Taking to her social media account, Shetty shared an extract from a book that talks about making mistakes. The paragraph on the page focuses on mistakes that can either be interesting or forgotten, challenging, or stimulating new experiences in life.

Meanwhile, a quote from the book by Sophia Loren reads, “Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life”. The paragraph also talked about how people make mistakes and live, forgive themselves and also learn from them.

Shetty further added an animated sticker to her story and wrote, “I made a mistake but it's ok”.

Days ago, the Dhadkan actor had shared a positive note talking about living every moment to the fullest. After Kundra’s arrest, she recently resumed work by returning to the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer 4 as one of the judges after a month-long break.

On her return, she was given a warm welcome by the contestants and co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu which made her emotional.

For the unversed, last month, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged connections to a pornography racket. During the investigation, the police explained that they have not found any active role of Shetty in the matter.

On the career front, Shetty was recently seen in the film Hungama 2 which was directed by Priyadarshan. Last seen opposite Sunny Deol in Apne, she returned to a full-fledged acting role after 14 years where she also recreated her iconic Main Khiladi Tu Anari hit number 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.