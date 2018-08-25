Shilpa Shetty to make her radio debut; will narrate Mahabharata through the voice of Draupadi

Actress Shilpa Shetty is to make her debut on radio, reports the Mumbai Mirror. She will be narrating the Indian epic Mahabharata as Draupadi. Shetty confessed that she has always been someone inclined towards spirituality and mythologies, especially now, since she has to read out mythological stories to her son Viaan.

“As kids, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat was the only show we were allowed to watch on TV. I have always been spiritually inclined, Draupadi is a beautifully etched, iconic character and I am happy to lend my voice to her while exploring a new medium,” said the actress.

Shetty was introduced to the Mahabharata as an eight year old child by her mother who had wept throughout the vastraharan scene where Draupadi was humiliated by Duryodhan. She added that during her work on the project, she would be in the company of several eminent figures.

A major contributing factor for Shetty taking up the project was her son, she confessed. "I want my son now to hear me narrate the story of the Pandavas and Kauravas that I grew up listening to,” said Shilpa, who has already begun preparing for the dubbing of the show.

Talking about her habit of listening to radio in the car, Shetty said that initially she would carry CD's and DVD's in the car but now she just tunes in to her favourite channels. "I listen to the radio a lot when I am on the road and so must many others in the homes. This show will reach out to all of them,” added Shilpa.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 18:01 PM