When it comes to maintaining a proper diet and lifestyle, no one can beat Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. From following a strict and healthy diet to remaining on a proper workout routine, the actress never misses out on her workouts and meals. There is no doubt to it that Shilpa inspires her fans and continues giving out some major health goals. Speaking of which, the actress often shares videos of her workout sessions on Instagram to motivate and guide her followers. One such video was recently posted by Shilpa as she tries to perform the ‘Bird Dog’ routine to start her week.

Noting that she never gives any excuse to skip her training, not even while being on the set, Shilpa wrote, “This routine is called ‘Bird-Dog’. It strengthens the core, glutes, shoulders, and arms. It works on improving balance.”

Shilpa further gave a detailed caption to highlight the major points and to explain the steps of the posture over how it can be done in an accurate manner.

The video also shows her doing the yoga posture while being in a tabletop position. As stated in her caption, Shilpa lifts her leg along with her opposite arm parallel to the floor and further repeats the same on each side. After completing the set, she ended her routine with a ‘Cat-Cow’ asana.

Reacting to the video, the actress’ fans showered love on the post and lauded her fitness enthusiasm. A user wrote, “Hard work and genetics – Lethal combination”, while another person wrote, “Nice to see you, your highness, maintaining health and figure both. Yoga is an energy boost exercise also.”

The video has so far amassed thousands of views along with several likes and comments.

It is pertinent to note that Shilpa recently recovered from a leg injury due to which she wasn’t able to walk properly. However, this did not stop her from pursuing her fitness routine. While remaining careful about her leg, she continued light workout sessions.

