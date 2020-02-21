You are here:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra announce birth of daughter through surrogacy, name her Samisha

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy.

The couple welcomed their second child on 15 February.

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15 February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa said.

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash.

