Shilpa Shetty Kundra may be seen as judge, mentor in upcoming fitness reality show after Super Dancer 2

After featuring in a number of fitness DVDs and books on healthy eating, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has now been offered a reality show where she will be motivating people to get healthier.

DNA reports that a fitness reality show, for the very first time on Indian television, will see Shilpa as a mentor and judge. It will not be a regular fat-to-fit show but one with twists and interesting levels planned for the participants. Not only obese but also underweight people will be seen participating in the show and addressing their health issues on national television. Shilpa will personally set a goal for each contender.

On being asked to comment on her newest project, the Bollywood diva-turned-wellness guru told DNA, "Fitness isn't just about working out but also what you eat. Playing a catalyst in bringing about awareness on food and cooking, the show is definitely an exciting prospect; but nothing has been confirmed so far."

Shilpa's social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram are always full of motivational fitness and health videos and posts. While she keeps on spreading tips to healthy eating, her pictures and videos practising yoga send a good dose of encouragement to her fans.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 14:14 PM