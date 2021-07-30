The hearing of the suit, in which Shilpa Shetty Kundra has sought an unconditional apology, deletion of all defamatory content and Rs 25 crore in damages, is scheduled for today.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has filed a defamation suit against 29 media personnel and publications in the Bombay High Court accusing them of "false reporting and maligning her image" in the Raj Kundra pornography case. The hearing of the case is on 30 July, according to a Times of India report.

In her lawsuit, the actress has sought an unconditional apology, deletion of all defamatory content and Rs 25 crore in damages.

#Breaking - Actor #ShilpaShetty approaches #BombayHighCourt against media organisations to restrain publication of defamatory content against her, seeks unconditional apology and Rs. 25 crore in damages.#RajKundra @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/1dNDuhUp3V — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 29, 2021

"The defamatory articles and defamatory videos are malicious, false, made on baseless allegations and out of spite with the intention to cause loss of reputation." #ShilpaShetty #RajKundra — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor's mother Sunanda also registered a complaint of cheating and forgery against a property agent in a Rs 1.6 crore land deal in adjoining Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the case was registered against the accused, Sudhakar Ghare, on Wednesday at the Juhu Police station in suburban Mumbai on directions of a city court.

The accused allegedly forged documents to claim that the land in question was in his name and executed the Rs 1.6 crore deal with Sunanda Shetty, he said, quoting from the complaint. However, when the fraud came to light, Sunanda Shetty asked Ghare to return her money, but he failed to do so, the official said.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said. A senior inspector from the Juhu Police station confirmed registration of the case, but said no arrest has been made and further investigation was underway.

During initial probe, the police found the matter is two years old when Sunanda Shetty had purchased the relevant land in Karjat taluka, around 100km from Mumbai, from Ghare. Using forged papers, the accused had claimed the land belonged to him and fraudulently sold the property to the complainant, police said.

When the complainant learnt about it, she immediately asked Ghare to return the money. When he failed to do so, Sunanda Shetty approached the local court seeking its intervention to register a case.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)