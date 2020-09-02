Shibani Dandekar criticises media trial of Rhea Chakraborty: We have seen the death of journalism

Shibani Dandekar wrote that Rhea Chakraborty's 'basic human rights' have been 'taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner.'

After Vidya Balan, TV anchor Shibani Dandekar has spoken out against the extreme backlash Rhea Chakraborty is facing at the hands of media.

Dandekar wrote that she has known the "vibrant, strong, (and) vivacious" Chakraborty since the actor was 16. Dandekar said that she has witnessed a contrasting side of Chakraborty's personality in the past few months.

"Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and frightening side of humanity!," said Dandekar. She also apologised to Chakraborty for the treatment meted out to her.

(Also read on Firstpost —Reading Rhea Chakraborty's public vilification as a modern-day witch hunt: Actress' harassment has historic roots)

Chakraborty and her family have been accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's death and misappropriating his money by the late actor's father in an FIR in Patna, which is being extensively covered in the news. The case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Here is Dandekar's post

On Sunday, South Indian star Lakshmi Manchu lamented that media had made a monster out of Chakraborty and asked them to refrain from "being evil and cruel" towards her.

Replying to Manchu, Balan posted a statement and said that the coverage into Rajput's death is unfortunate and the media trial of Chakraborty is breaking her heart.

In August, Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga, Pooja Gupta, Taranjeet Kaur, Urmi Juvekar, Bina Paul and Miriam Joseph had signed a letter to the National Commission of Women, stating that they supported the fair investigation into Rajput's death, but not the online abuse and media trial faced by Chakraborty. HuffPost reported that they urged to take action against cyber threats and the news channels that have continued to "testimony and pass judgement and spread unsubstantiated false facts on a case that is sub judice."