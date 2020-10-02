Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft in Los Angeles
Shia LaBeouf allegedly had a verbal altercation with a man after which the actor took away his hat, as per a criminal complaint.
Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.
Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday from the Los Angeles city attorney.
The charges were filed on 24 September for the 12 June incident.
A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
According to a report by TMZ, LaBeouf and Murphy engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated and turned physical. After that, the actor allegedly took off Murphy’s cap and left with it.
LaBeouf, who first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show Even Stevens, is known for his roles in 2007′s Transformers, 2008′s Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, and last year’s Honey Boy, a film he also wrote about his relationship with his father.
He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including in 2014, when he was arrested outside New York's Studio 54 after he disrupted a performance of Cabaret while inebriated. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to months of alcohol-abuse treatment, reports LA Times.
In 2017, he was arrested in New York for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a live stream video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation for the incident.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
