Shia LaBeouf and David Ayer come together for crime thriller Tax Collector after 2014 film Fury

Los Angeles: Shia LaBeouf and director David Ayer are set to work on crime thriller Tax Collector.

The director-actor duo have previously worked together on the 2014 World War II drama Fury.

Ayer wrote and will direct the movie that is set to shoot this summer in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie also stars Bobby Soto.

Chris Long will produce the project via his and Ayer's Cedar Park Entertainment, along with Cross Creek Pictures.

Tax Collector is reminiscent of Ayer's earlier 'gritty' crime thrillers which include Training Day (which he had written and Antoine Fuqua had directed) and End of Watch, that Ayer had himself directed. The makers are currently refraining from revealing the plot. Cross Creek credits include Black Swan, Black Mass, American Made, and Hacksaw Ridge.

LaBeouf was last seen on screen in the tennis drama Brog vs. McEnroe and has recently completed his shooting schedule for Honey Boy. Honey Boy has been written by LaBeouf himself and is based on his relationship with his father.

David Ayer will manage to complete shooting for Tax Collector between his recently directed Netflix modern fantasy drama Bright and its sequel which he is set to start shooting for soon.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 18:00 PM