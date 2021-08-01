The pandemic may have rendered most of us incapable of discerning one dayweek month from another, but for the promise of new content to stream at the beginning of every month.
Here is a comprehensive list of what you can watch in August on the streaming platforms.
Netflix
Cooking with Paris - 4 August
Here is the synopsis: "Paris Hilton can cook...kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread - and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen."
Celebrity guests that are slated to make an appearance on the show are Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Katy Hilton, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
Navarasa - 6 August
Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa has nine stories directed by Priyadarshan, Vasanth S Sai, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Sarjun KM, and Rathindran R Prasad.
"An animated musical adventure that follows Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), who must deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos Gonzáles) before it's too late," reads the synopsis.
The voice cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett. Vivo is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco (The Croods), co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2), and written by Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the Heights).
Beckett - 13 August
"Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist (John David Washington) finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy – and on the run for his life," states the logline. Beckett had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival 2021. Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, the thriller also stars Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, and Alicia Vikander.
Comedy Premium League - 20 August
YouTube personality and actor Prajakta Koli is set to host the Comedy Premium League, where comedians battle it out to tell the most rib-tickling joke. Four teams will take the stage and over six episodes, try to bag the winning title.
The four teams are — Lovable Langoors with Amit Tandon, Samay Raina, Rytasha Rathore, and Aadar Malik; Naazuk Nevle with Mallika Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Urooj Ashfaq, and Rahul Dua; Gharelu Gilaharis with Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, and Aakash Gupta; and IDGAF Iguanas with Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, and Sumaira Shaikh.
The Chair - 20 August
The Chair follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), the Chair of the English department at a small university.
Actor Amanda Peet, known for films like The Whole Nine Yards and A Lot Like Love, serves as creator on the show alongside husband David Benioff and his work partner DB Weiss of Game of Thrones-fame. Peet has also penned and executive produced the six-episode series. Annie Julia-Wyman has co-written the pilot.
The Chair also features Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla. Ji Yong Lee, Mallor Low, Marcia Debonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin, and Bob Stephenson round out the cast.
Oh will also serve as executive producer on the show along with Benioff, Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield.
Sweet Girl - 20 August
In Sweet Girl, Jason Momoa essays the role of a devastated man who pledges to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife''s death as he protects his daughter (Isabela Merced), who is the only family he has left. The film is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, and stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James.
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes - 25 August
Post Mortem, the Norwegian drama, is directed by Harald Zwart and written by Petter Holmsen. The drama revolves around Live Hallangen, who is found dead in Skarnes, but all of a sudden, wakes up on the autopsy table and the questions begin: No one (really) dies in Skarnes - do they?
Amazon Prime Video
Kuruthi - 1 August
Kuruthi depicts a tale of how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice. The film stars stars Prithviraj, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu. The Malayalam-language thriller is directed by Manu Warrier from a script written by Anish Pallya.
The Courier - 2 August
According to Amazon Prime Video, "The Courier is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history." Directed by Dominic Cooke, the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze.
Shershaah - 12 August
Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, and borrows its title from the martyr's codename.
The war drama, directed by Vishnuvardhan, celebrates the bravery and unflinching courage of Captain Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war. Also starring Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.
Modern Love Season 2 - 13 August
The second season of Amazon Prime Video's romantic comedy series Modern Love, is basedon TheNew York Times column and podcast, featuring standalone stories of everyday romance.
The sophomore instalment will star all-new cast including Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.
"The John Carney-created anthology show will bring to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations," Amazon had said in a statement.
"In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality," the official logline of the second season says.
Carney serves as writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer on the eight-episode second season. Andrew Rannells directed an episode this season based on a personal essay that he penned for the column.
Filming for Modern Love season two took place in Albany, Schenectady and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.
Nine Perfect Strangers - 20 August
Based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is set in a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation.
The story focuses on nine stressed city dwellers trying to imbibe better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine perfect strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
The Jonathan Levine-directed show's ensemble cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.
Kevin Can F Himself - 27 August
Canadian star Annie Murphy features in Kevin Can F**k Himself as Allison McRoberts, a the classic sitcom wife, who escapes her confines and becomes the lead of her own life. The series breaks convention, and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism. The dark comedy show, created by Valerie Armstrong, recently started airing in the US on cable network AMC.
Apple TV+
Mr Corman - 6 August
Written, directed, produced by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Mr Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things haven't been going his way lately – his lifelong dream of a career in music did not pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and self-doubt.
CODA - 13 August
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing, and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Written and directed by Siân Heder (Tallulah, Little America), CODA was presented in the US Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and went on to be honoured with an unprecedented four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize.
Truth Be Told Season 2 - 20 August
In Season 2, investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.
In addition to Hudson, joining for season two are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.
The first episode of Season 2 will premiere on 20 August, followed by new episodes weekly.
See Season 2 - 27 August
See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. In season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family, and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.
The second season will introduce Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa's character, Baba Voss. The cast also includes Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe, and Nesta Cooper.
Disney+ Hotstar Premium
Obama: In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union (HBO documentary) - 4 August
Directed by Emmy-winner Peter Kunhardt, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union is a three-part documentary series. According to a press release, the docu will chronicle "the personal and political journey of former US President Barack Obama as the country grapples with its racial history. Weaving together conversations with colleagues, friends, and critics, and interspersed with his own speeches and news interviews, the series begins with Obama’s childhood, and takes us through his perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation informed by a generation of Black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America."
What If…? - 11 August
What if Peggy Carter becomes Captain America, and Bucky Barnes fights a zombie Captain America while prince T'Challa from Black Panther becomes Star Lord? What If...? is Marvel's first animated series that will explore different possibilities in the 23 movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will also feature voices of almost all the actors, who have emulated the various comic book characters.
Spin - 15 August
Directed by Manjari Makijany of Desert Dolphin-fame and the recently releasedSkater Girl, the English-language film is about an Indian American teen named Rhea (Avantika Vandanapu) who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture. Deol plays the role of Rhea's father in the movie.
Work in Progress - 23 August
The Showtime series follows Abby as a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago improv mainstay Abby McEnany co-created and stars in this uniquely human comedy series. The cast also includes Karin Anglin, Julia Sweeney, Theo Germaine, and Celeste Pechous.
Cruella - 27 August
Cruella follows the life of aspiring fashion designer Estella de Vil and explores how she became Cruella de Vil, a criminal. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, and Mark Strong among others.
Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, will be released on Independence Day weekend on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The film is billed as a 'true story of bravery, patriotism and determination' set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Joining Devgn in the cast are Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sanjay Dutt, and Pranita Subhash.
The period war-action movie follows IAF Squadron Leader and then Bhuj airport in-charge Vijay Karnik, played by Devgn, who reconstructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect the country.
The film is directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, along with Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah and Pooja Bhavoria.
It is presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi under the banner of Select Media Holdings.
Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Netrikann - 13 August
In Netrikann, Nayanthara plays a visually-challenged woman who unravels a world beyond what meets the eye, in her quest for justice. The film is reportedly an official remake of 2011 South Korean movie Blind. The thriller is directed by Milind Rau, known for movies like romantic-comedy Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and horror-drama The House Next Door.
Produced by Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Picture, Netrikann was supposed to arrive in theatres last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
The film will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
ZEE5
Dial 100 - 6 August
Thriller movie Dial 100 will feature Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the movie is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.
Also starring Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, the movie unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone’s lives upside down.
Lionsgate Play
Spiral - 6 August
Spiral is the latest instalment in the splatter film franchise Saw, led by Chris Rock and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. The film, which released in US cinemas on 14 May stars Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols among others.
The synopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.
WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn - 27 August
The film follows Adam Neumann, the founder of the real estate company WeWork, who is ultimately forced out of the company after a failed IPO.