Other key titles in August include Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, Comedy Premium League on Netflix India, and Modern Love Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

The pandemic may have rendered most of us incapable of discerning one day week month from another, but for the promise of new content to stream at the beginning of every month.

Here is a comprehensive list of what you can watch in August on the streaming platforms.

Netflix

Cooking with Paris - 4 August





Here is the synopsis: "Paris Hilton can cook...kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread - and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen."

Celebrity guests that are slated to make an appearance on the show are Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Katy Hilton, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Navarasa - 6 August





Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa has nine stories directed by Priyadarshan, Vasanth S Sai, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Sarjun KM, and Rathindran R Prasad.

It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Vikranth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Robo Shankar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Ramesh Thilak, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Sananth, Sreeram, and Vidhu among others.

Vivo - 6 August





"An animated musical adventure that follows Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), who must deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos Gonzáles) before it's too late," reads the synopsis.

The voice cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett. Vivo is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco (The Croods), co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2), and written by Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the Heights).

Beckett - 13 August





"Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist (John David Washington) finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy – and on the run for his life," states the logline. Beckett had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival 2021. Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, the thriller also stars Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, and Alicia Vikander.

Comedy Premium League - 20 August





YouTube personality and actor Prajakta Koli is set to host the Comedy Premium League, where comedians battle it out to tell the most rib-tickling joke. Four teams will take the stage and over six episodes, try to bag the winning title.

The four teams are — Lovable Langoors with Amit Tandon, Samay Raina, Rytasha Rathore, and Aadar Malik; Naazuk Nevle with Mallika Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Urooj Ashfaq, and Rahul Dua; Gharelu Gilaharis with Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, and Aakash Gupta; and IDGAF Iguanas with Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, and Sumaira Shaikh.

The Chair - 20 August





The Chair follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), the Chair of the English department at a small university.

Actor Amanda Peet, known for films like The Whole Nine Yards and A Lot Like Love, serves as creator on the show alongside husband David Benioff and his work partner DB Weiss of Game of Thrones-fame. Peet has also penned and executive produced the six-episode series. Annie Julia-Wyman has co-written the pilot.

The Chair also features Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla. Ji Yong Lee, Mallor Low, Marcia Debonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin, and Bob Stephenson round out the cast.

Oh will also serve as executive producer on the show along with Benioff, Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield.

Sweet Girl - 20 August





In Sweet Girl, Jason Momoa essays the role of a devastated man who pledges to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife''s death as he protects his daughter (Isabela Merced), who is the only family he has left. The film is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, and stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes - 25 August





Post Mortem, the Norwegian drama, is directed by Harald Zwart and written by Petter Holmsen. The drama revolves around Live Hallangen, who is found dead in Skarnes, but all of a sudden, wakes up on the autopsy table and the questions begin: No one (really) dies in Skarnes - do they?

Amazon Prime Video

Kuruthi - 1 August



Kuruthi depicts a tale of how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice. The film stars stars Prithviraj, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu. The Malayalam-language thriller is directed by Manu Warrier from a script written by Anish Pallya.

The Courier - 2 August





According to Amazon Prime Video, "The Courier is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history." Directed by Dominic Cooke, the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze.

Shershaah - 12 August

Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, and borrows its title from the martyr's codename.

The war drama, directed by Vishnuvardhan, celebrates the bravery and unflinching courage of Captain Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war. Also starring Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

Modern Love Season 2 - 13 August





The second season of Amazon Prime Video's romantic comedy series Modern Love, is based on The New York Times column and podcast, featuring standalone stories of everyday romance.

The sophomore instalment will star all-new cast including Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson. "The John Carney-created anthology show will bring to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations," Amazon had said in a statement. "In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality," the official logline of the second season says. Carney serves as writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer on the eight-episode second season. Andrew Rannells directed an episode this season based on a personal essay that he penned for the column. Filming for Modern Love season two took place in Albany, Schenectady and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland. Nine Perfect Strangers - 20 August



Based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is set in a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. The story focuses on nine stressed city dwellers trying to imbibe better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine perfect strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. The Jonathan Levine-directed show's ensemble cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. Kevin Can F Himself - 27 August



Canadian star Annie Murphy features in Kevin Can F**k Himself as Allison McRoberts, a the classic sitcom wife, who escapes her confines and becomes the lead of her own life. The series breaks convention, and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism. The dark comedy show, created by Valerie Armstrong, recently started airing in the US on cable network AMC. Apple TV+ Mr Corman - 6 August



Written, directed, produced by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Mr Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things haven't been going his way lately – his lifelong dream of a career in music did not pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and self-doubt. CODA - 13 August



Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing, and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. Written and directed by Siân Heder (Tallulah, Little America), CODA was presented in the US Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and went on to be honoured with an unprecedented four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize. Truth Be Told Season 2 - 20 August



In Season 2, investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining for season two are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa. The first episode of Season 2 will premiere on 20 August, followed by new episodes weekly. See Season 2 - 27 August



See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. In season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family, and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more. The second season will introduce Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa's character, Baba Voss. The cast also includes Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe, and Nesta Cooper. Disney+ Hotstar Premium Obama: In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union (HBO documentary) - 4 August

Directed by Emmy-winner Peter Kunhardt, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union is a three-part documentary series. According to a press release, the docu will chronicle "the personal and political journey of former US President Barack Obama as the country grapples with its racial history. Weaving together conversations with colleagues, friends, and critics, and interspersed with his own speeches and news interviews, the series begins with Obama’s childhood, and takes us through his perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation informed by a generation of Black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America."