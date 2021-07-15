Other updates include Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's animated series for Netflix and Taapsee Pannu's thriller Blur via her production banner Outsider Films.

Disney+ Hotstar will soon make Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow available for its users in six languages. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions war drama, Shershaah, will also have an OTT premiere.

Here is a round-up of all film and TV announcements:

Shershaah

Amazon Prime Video announced the world premiere of Shershaah. The war drama is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), essayed by Sidharth Malhotra.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will release on 12 August on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Shershaah is billed as a "story of valour, love and sacrifice, and is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The film celebrates his valiant spirit and honours his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999."

Check out the trailer here

Black Widow

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced that Black Widow will be available to Premium and VIP services subscribers soon. The platform is yet to unveil a release date. For VIP users, the film can be watched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More than a spy. More than an Avenger. It’s time to tell her story. Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/RD003I0BbH — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) July 15, 2021

The MCU film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War which released in 2016. Natasha Romanoff is on the run after helping Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers and is forced to confront her past. Along with Johansson, the cast also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles.

Taapsee Pannu's first production venture Blur

Taapsee Pannu on Thursday announced that she is turning producer with the launch of her banner titled Outsiders Films. Followed by this development, she unveiled the title of the first project, a collaboration with Zee Studios and Echelon Productions. Titled Blur, the thriller is directed by Ajay Bahl. Pannu will also star in the film. The release is slated for 2022.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to develop new Netflix animated series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Wednesday that the working title Pearl will be developed for the streaming service. Meghan created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history.

Meghan will serve as an executive producer with filmmaker David Furnish, who worked as a producer on Rocketman and Sherlock Gnomes.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Henry Cavill to star in The Rosie Project

Henry Cavill is confirmed to star in the romantic comedy feature The Rosie Project. It will be a departure for Cavill, known for his action turns in the DC films as Superman and in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

According to Deadline, the film follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and meets an unconventional woman who doesn't tick any of the boxes but might be the perfect match for him.

(With inputs from agencies)