Mumbai Sessions Court rejected Sherlyn Chopra's anticipatory bail plea and she is likely to be summoned for further questioning in the Raj Kundra pornography case

Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra, who is currently remanded to 14-day judicial custody in connection to pornography case, of sexual misconduct.

Chopra earlier today had appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell to record her statement. The actress had applied to the Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the porn racket case, fearing arrest like Kundra. She claimed that she was the first one to share information with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021 about Kundra’s company Armsprime that led to his arrest. However, her anticipatory bail was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court, reports News18.

According to the Times of India, she had issued an FIR against Kundra in April 2021 accusing him of sexual assault. He was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

Chopra further claimed that Kundra told her that his relationship with his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, was “complicated."

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected Kundra’s bail plea in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The court had remanded Kundra, arrested on the night of July 19, in 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectionable videos on social media.

Meanwhile, markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday slapped a monetary penalty on Viaan Industries Ltd, Shilpa and Ripu Sudan Kundra (Raj), for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading norms.