Shekhar Kapur remembers 1983 classic Masoom, Twitterati call film a rip-off of Man, Woman and Child

FP Staff

Aug 02, 2019 09:52:14 IST

Director Shekhar Kapur created a benchmark of filmmaking with his 1983 classic Masoom. That was soon followed up by ingenuine narratives like Mr. India and Bandit Queen, which bolstered Kapur's position as one of Bollywood's most sought-after directors.

Recently, Shekhar shared a poster of Masoom on social media, adding that he was advised by many of his colleagues and fellow 'knowledgeable' people within the industry to rework his script since it had not conventional drama quotient with a villain. But, though he was 'naive, unknown, unskilled and untrained', Kapur held his ground and went ahead with what now defines his filmography.

Check out Shekhar Kapur's post on Masoom

The post, however, received criticism from netizens, who pointed out that Masoom was, in fact, not an original piece of work. Many found his film similar to Erich Segal's novel Man, Woman and Child, which was published months before Masoom was made.  Here's how people reacted to Shekhar Kapur's post

 

Featuring actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Saeed Jaffery, Masoom followed a couple's problems after it was revealed that the man's affair had bourne a child.

