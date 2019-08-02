Shekhar Kapur remembers 1983 classic Masoom, Twitterati call film a rip-off of Man, Woman and Child

Director Shekhar Kapur created a benchmark of filmmaking with his 1983 classic Masoom. That was soon followed up by ingenuine narratives like Mr. India and Bandit Queen, which bolstered Kapur's position as one of Bollywood's most sought-after directors.

Recently, Shekhar shared a poster of Masoom on social media, adding that he was advised by many of his colleagues and fellow 'knowledgeable' people within the industry to rework his script since it had not conventional drama quotient with a villain. But, though he was 'naive, unknown, unskilled and untrained', Kapur held his ground and went ahead with what now defines his filmography.

Check out Shekhar Kapur's post on Masoom

So many people that ‘Knew’ wanted me to change the script of this film. People that were famous, experienced and ‘knowledgeable’. Told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive unknown unskilled untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that ! pic.twitter.com/Gb6Co3eOo1 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 1, 2019

The post, however, received criticism from netizens, who pointed out that Masoom was, in fact, not an original piece of work. Many found his film similar to Erich Segal's novel Man, Woman and Child, which was published months before Masoom was made. Here's how people reacted to Shekhar Kapur's post

Was it a coincidence that there was an English movie "Man Woman and Child" that had an uncanny resemblance to your script? Since it was released few years before Masoom, I guess you had seen it and were "inspired" to write a "rebellious" storyline! 😁 — faiyaz ahmed (@faiyazasm) August 1, 2019

You should have at least acknowledged that you got "inspired" from another movie. How can you claim it original when it was just an adoptation? Anyways, the lyrics are immemorial and acting will be remembered forever. — manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) August 1, 2019

Man, Woman and Child is a 1983 American drama film directed by Dick Richards and written by Erich Segal and David Zelag Goodman. It is based on Erich Segal's book of the same name. Hope Shekhar is reminded of his source of rebellion pic.twitter.com/sgEtZLHjvD — Not That Jaspal Bhatti (@Bit_2_close) August 1, 2019

they knew it wasn't your script but a rip-off of Erich Segal "Man Woman and child". and it was their way of telling to you stop stealing somebody else's work; it was against their integrity to give a free pass to someone who felt no shame in stealing somebodys work. — a (@SInaayat) August 1, 2019

Is it an official adaptation of 'Man, woman and child' or just another Bollywood copy without giving any credit to the original? — Lycan (@DesiDarinda) August 1, 2019

Featuring actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Saeed Jaffery, Masoom followed a couple's problems after it was revealed that the man's affair had bourne a child.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 09:52:14 IST