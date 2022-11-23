Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan dropped the teaser of Shehzada yesterday on his 32nd birthday.

Ganesh Aaglave November 23, 2022 11:26:12 IST
The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan, who turned 32 yesterday (22 November), treated his fans with the teaser of his upcoming biggie Shehzada, which is the remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

In recent times, we have seen remakes like Jersey, HIT, Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, Mili failing miserably at the box office. However, the success of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is an exception.

Now talking about Shehzada, if you have seen Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, you will agree that the film worked primarily because of Allu Arjun‘s swag, attitude and charm with pluses of music and family drama. While the swag and charm come naturally to the Stylish Star, in Shehzada, apart from looking frame-to-frame copy, it looks like Kartik is trying very hard to get that charm but not in a convincing manner.

In fact, many cinegoers pointed out this big thing on social media and concluded that no one can match Allu Arjun’s swag and attitude and we can’t agree with them more.

Well, it’s too early to judge but let’s hope that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star brings out his natural charm to attract the audience in the cinema halls.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan of Dishoom and Desi Boyz fame, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in prominent roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on 10 February.

