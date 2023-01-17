Actress Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa recently came together for a new song titled ‘Moon Rise’ and won their fans’ hearts with the same. A week after the song was released, the two are again in the limelight but for a different reason. Guru Randhawa recently shared a reel with Shehnaaz Gill where the two can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset together. While the video shows the two sharing a peaceful moment in the sunset, it has triggered multiple reactions from fans. Sharing the video, Guru added a caption that read, “What a lovely sunset #moonrise. Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz.”

As the video plays, it begins with a sunset which further pans to show the duo sitting at the window. Shehnaaz can be seen leaning on Guru and further can be seen talking and laughing at the moment.

Reacting to the video, several social media users took to the comment section and trolled the actress for moving on too quickly from Sidharth Shukla.

A user wrote, “Kuch log life me kuch jyada hi Practical hote hai…aaj shehnaaz ne dikha diya (Some people are way too practical in life. Shehnaaz has also proved this today)”, while another user wrote, “A year has not passed and look at her. Drama queen.”

While the post was showered with such hate comments, some of Shehnaaz’s fans also came out and spoke out in her support. A user commented, “2min silence to all those insecure souls crying in the comment section,” while another fan wrote, “I think now everyone should move on and accept that she deserves happiness too…”

While fans continue to debate over the matter, it seems like the video is just an attempt made to promote their latest release, ‘Moon Rise’.

About ‘Moon Rise’

The song ‘Moon Rise’ was released a week back and it features Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa showing them in some picturesque locations. The two can be seen sharing good chemistry and have also received praise from fans.

Produced by T-Series, the song has been sung, composed, and written by Guru Randhawa.

