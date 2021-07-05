Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, Darlings traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Actor Shefali Shah on Sunday began shooting for her upcoming feature film Darlings, also starring Alia Bhatt.

Backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the film is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood.

Bhatt, who makes her debut as a producer with Darlings, began filming for the project on Saturday and described how she always feels nervous before starting work on a film.

"Day one of Darlings my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don''t know what it is... A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.

"I dream all night about messing up my lines... become jumpy... Reach sets 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away... And it shouldn't -because being nervous and feeling unsure means you really really care," she wrote.

The film also stars Choked actor Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma, who also began filming on Saturday.

Varma, who previously starred with Bhatt in Gully Boy, said he was thrilled to be back on a set again and for a film he has been excited about "for the longest time".

"Darlings in production now. Wish me luck because I'll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one," he wrote.

