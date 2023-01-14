Released on 14th January 2022, Vipul Amrutlal Shah‘s medical thriller ‘Human‘ is indeed one web series that stands apart from the usual once that we see on our screens. Taking a dig into the world of Pharmaceutical companies, the Shefali Shah starrer web series steps into a process of drug testing on Humans while addressing the heart-wrenching reality of the corrupt, and deceitful world of pharma companies, hospitals, and politicians who are the main culprit of making it a torture for the helpless humans. Profoundly proved as an eye opener for the audience, the series has today completed one year of its release.

‘Human’ was an idea that shattered the audience with its brilliant story and its indeed a vision of the filmmaker, Vipul Amrutlal Shah to bring such interesting and never seen before content to the audience. As ‘Human’ completes one year today, the director and producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “I think what was very clear in our heads was that we are going to go ahead and make a very honest show. We are not going to do any balancing act, we are not going to be politically correct, we are not going to leave anything unturned. So we are going to go all out, we are going to be honest and we were not going to be scared of the result. I was very sure that if we told the story with full honesty and with full integrity, it’s a story which will 100 % connect with people. Also, at a point in time in your career, after doing 15-16 films of various genres, I also wanted to make something which was completely different, something that I had never done but at the same time, something that was very very important for society. So, I think Human was a perfect mix of all of these ingredients which I think is the reason why people connected with it.”

Ahead of this, Shefali Shah who played Dr. Gauri Nath, a stoic, soft-spoken, and reputed neurosurgeon in the web series also stepped into a very different role. The lead actress left everyone impressed with her amazing performance while garnering immense love from the audience and great reviews from critics. While marking the one year of ‘Human’ Shefali also added her words saying, “HUMAN completes a year and its still one of the most viewed shows and loved shows. I am just so glad I could be a part of the show which is talking about a really important thing and play a character which is always going to be the furthest away from me, and thats why its so much exciting. The show is going be there for prosperity for people to see forever. So it’s really something. ”

Human released on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th January 2022. Made under the direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the series stars Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari in the lead. The 10 episode web series was produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin Shah.

