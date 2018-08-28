Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi to share screen space for Indo-German romantic film titled Once Again

Neeraj Kabi, known for his roles in Hichki, Sacred Games and Talvar will be sharing screen space with Shefali Shah for the first time in an Indo-German romantic film, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The film, titled Once Again, will be directed by Kanwal Sethi and revolve around a widowed restaurant owner Tara, and Amar, a popular film actor, to whom she delivers daily meals.

Shefali Shah confirmed the news with the publication, informing that she gave a nod to the film a few minutes into narration because she always wished to be a part of a romantic film. Further, she said that the script was initially written in German and then translated into English and Hindi.

A lot of the character's backstory was fleshed out during her long conversations with the director. “One of my first questions was what kind of a hotel Tara ran. When I wasn’t convinced about it being a boutique hotel, we gave her the surname Shetty and turned her business into a small Udupi restaurant,” the actress was quoted by the daily.

Although the premise of the film sounds similar to that of The Lunchbox, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur, Shefali assures that the flavour and treatment of Once Again will be different from that of The Lunchbox.

Shefali Shah also expressed her excitement towards acting with co-actor Neeraj, since both belong to different schools of acting; where Shefali describes herself as one who is spontaneous, Neeraj is a method actor and the difference in their approach would aid in further making their characters different from one another.

