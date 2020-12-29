Shefali Shah announces new series Human on Hotstar, says character 'far away from comfort zone'
Actor Shefali Shah has announced her next project, a web-series Human, set up at streaming platform Hotstar.
The National Award winner took to Instagram to share details about the show on Sunday night.
“New journey begins… excited, thrilled, anxious as I step into another character, far away from my comfort zone becoming her. #series #hotstar,” Shefali Shah captioned the photo of the series’ script.
The show will be her second project for an OTT platform after the actor made her digital debut with Netflix India Original Delhi Crime, which bagged the best drama series at 48th International Emmy Awards last month.
According to the actor’s post, Human is written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, and Aasif Moyal.
Singh, known for directing films like Vicky Kaushal-starrer Zubaan, has also penned the screenplay.
Darshan Prakaash and Arjun Bhandegoankar have been credited for the dialogues.
Human will be produced by Shefali Shah’s husband, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
In the past, the actor has collaborated with her husband on films such as Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Kucch Luv Jaisaa (2011) and Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017).
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
