Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar recently said: ‘An actress once went to greet Kareena Kapoor at the airport but the star ignored her.’ Talking about the same in a recent interaction, Narayan Murthy’s wife Sudha Murthy defended the actress and said, “She must have a million admirers, she must have been tired. Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will have millions.”

Narayan Murthy retorted, “That is not the issue. The issue is, when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, in however cryptic a manner. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that’s all.”

In the first anecdote, Mahesh wrote, “Recently, I watched an interview of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who narrated an incident when he was returning to India from London. He said that Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor was sitting in front of him and he greeted the people who approached him but she ignored all the fans who wished interact with her, disrespecting their emotions. The incident disturbed Murthy very much. What is the use of such arrogance?”

