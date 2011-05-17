She did it at Cannes, but can Candice Boucher sizzle up Bollywood

South African model Candice Boucher is the latest to heat up the Bollywood canvas. Candice plays the lead in director Prashant Chadha’s film Azaan alongside businessman-turned actor Sachin Joshi; the cast and crew are promoting the film at Cannes.

Candice, who was on the April 2010 cover of Playboy, stole the thunder of many, including that of top Hollywood stars with her seductive attire. She wore a sheer, black gown to the premiere of the Israeli film Hearat Shulayim at the film festival, which accentuated her sexy curves and had everyone in a tizzy.

For someone who posed in the buff not too long ago, a see-through dress must be second skin. Even if her debut in Azaan — the film that brought her to Cannes — is lukewarm, she will always be known as the girl who wore “that dress".

Rahman and YRF come together for the first time

Music maestro AR Rahman and the biggest name in showbiz, Yash Chopra, are collaborating on a project for the very first time. Chopra is starting work on the music of his next film with Rahman soon.

“Apart from the great honour he has consistently brought to our country, he is also someone who has created some outstanding and memorable music, something which is very important and dear to me and my films. I am looking forward to creating some wonderful music by combining Rahman’s contemporary world music sensibilities and my old-world sensibilities of lilting melodies,” said Chopra.

YRF may have seen a lot of duds in recent times, but Chopra Senior’s contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. Rahman, on the other hand, is excited to work with the legendary filmmaker. “I am very excited to work with Yashji and I am humbled by his faith in me for his film. I have seen that Yashji always portrays music as the inevitable essence of love and divinity in his movies. I hope as a team we can bring tremendous joy to all.”

About the film, Chopra says, "Everyone knows that when I make a movie, Shah Rukh will be involved in it. He is like family to YRF and I have always regarded him as one of my own. There will be two leading ladies in my film. Once Adi gives me the final draft of the script, I will finalise the two girls who will be cast along with Shah Rukh.”

Salman Khan on the graveyard shift

Salman Khan left his house around 10pm last night for the gruelling shoot of his next film, Bodyguard, at the Mumbai Central station. Once he reached the location, he went inside his trailer for makeup and costume and emerged at around 1am for the shoot. The film directed by his brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, also stars Kareena Kapoor and a new girl, Hazel.

Platform number 5 of the station was abuzz with activity in the wee hours. Our photographer got lucky after waiting endlessly outside Salman’s apartment in Bandra, Mumbai; he followed him to the shoot and snapped the moody star from a safe distance. A couple more photographers tailed him.

The security guards noticed the guerrilla paps on the station and an argument ensued. A manager on the set was called. She told the photographers that if they had asked for permission, she would have facilitated the pictures herself. Of course, she met with incredulous expressions. C'mon, this is Salman Khan we are talking about here!

She was true to her word, though, which is a rarity in the business. She requested Salman for candid shots of him. Sister Alvira joined her brother, and husband, Atul, on the graveyard shift.

