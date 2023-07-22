Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal has earned her immense love and appreciation from netizens. After leaving a lasting impression with her previous roles in Gunjan Saxena, Mili, and Good Luck Jerry, her portrayal of Nisha has struck a chord with the audiences and has further cemented her position in the industry.

One user expressed, “SO impressed by how she convincingly conveyed a range of emotions – from joy to sorrow, anger to vulnerability.”

Another tweet read, “Nisha deserves so much love, and Janhvi deserves all the appreciation she’s receiving.”

A post read, “She has truly proven her mettle here, and without her, koi Bawaal nahi hota.”

With promising projects lined up, including Devara, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and Ulajh, fans are eagerly awaiting Janhvi Kapoor’s future endeavors.

Jawan director Atlee also had something to say post watching Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal‘. He tweeted- “#Bawaal , a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualising it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew.”

In an interview with Firstpost, the actors open up about the film, the preparation for the role and more.

Bawaal has references of World War II, how do you deal with war within yourself?

Varun: Aagar maan ka hi toh achha hai, agaar maan ka na ho toh bhi accha hai. My mother keeps telling me this too whenever I face any failure and whenever things don’t happen the way I expected to be. I believe in this. I always believe that god has some better plans for me or he is trying to save me from something catastrophic.

Honestly if I say, there are some health hacks that I follow now like cold water plunge and that helps me in thinking and you learn to breathe differently with the cold water and that helps you to deal with the stressful situation.

Janhvi: I seek comfort and advice mainly from my dad and my family. But there are times that I sulk for three to four days and then I am okay.