Shazam! star Zachary Levi to host 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards on 17 June

Zachary Levi, who was recently seen in DC's latest superhero offering Shazam!, will be hosting the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019. He is now among the many high-profile hosts the awards event has had after Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson, Russell Brand, Jason Sudeikis, Dwayne Johnson, Conan O'Brien and Kevin Hart, according to People.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

Variety writes that viewers can expect a musical performance by Levi, who was nominated for a Tony Award for best leading man in Broadway musical She Loves Me. He was also the voice of Flynn Rider in Disney's Tangled and sang the Oscar nominated number 'I See the Light' alongside Mandy Moore. Levi has also starred in Marvel films like Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Fandral as well as Amazon's comedy Marvelous Mrs Maisel. He is best known for his role as the CIA spy Chuck Bartowski in Chuck.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 will be broadcast on 17 June.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 19:21:17 IST

