Shawn Mendes wishes girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello on 24th birthday

On Camila’s 24th birthday, Shawn posted a picture featuring him alongside the 'Havana' singer and wrote, 'I love you everyday my vida.'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are setting newer couple goals every time they post something. The couple is extremely head over heels in love with each other and the best part is that they never shy away from expressing it.

On Camila’s 24th birthday, Shawn posted a picture featuring him alongside the 'Havana' singer, once again showing why their romance is adored by the netizens.

In his latest Instagram post, the singer called Camila ‘kindest, bravest and most beautiful person’ he has ever known.

Here is his post

Not just this, Shawn also shared a video clip where he and Camila are seen riding a cart. While Shawn was busy riding it, Camila took the video where they both displayed some affection.

Earlier too, Shawn has praised his ladylove from the core of his heart. While speaking at SiriusXM Hits 1’s Celebrity Session, Shawn had revealed that Camilia taught him to go all in their relationship as people have only one life to live. He also shared that Camila has been extremely patient with him even during the times when he was a little stressed.

On the other hand, Shawn also talked about getting engaged to her while chatting with ET. He was quoted as saying, “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know”.