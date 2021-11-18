Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, best known for their 2019 duet Señorita, announced their breakup after two years of dating on Wednesday.

The pop stars, who collaborated on the 2019 duet 'Señorita', announced their breakup after two years of dating on Wednesday.

"We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the singers each posted on their Instagram Stories. "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The former couple recently celebrated Halloween together, even dressing up in matching folklorico outfits to honour the Day of the Dead. Following which they shared videos and photos of the same.

According to News18, the duo also quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said back in August was a time that brought them closer together. He even said his single 'Summer of Love' was inspired by the first several months of lockdown.

Cabello and Mendes began dating in 2019 after making their relationship official at the red carpet of MTV Video Music Awards. That year, they also delivered a cosy performance of their popular duet 'Senorita'.