Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello call it quits after two years, vow to 'continue to be best friends'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, best known for their 2019 duet Señorita, announced their breakup after two years of dating on Wednesday.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits.
The pop stars, who collaborated on the 2019 duet 'Señorita', announced their breakup after two years of dating on Wednesday.
"We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the singers each posted on their Instagram Stories. "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
The former couple recently celebrated Halloween together, even dressing up in matching folklorico outfits to honour the Day of the Dead. Following which they shared videos and photos of the same.
According to News18, the duo also quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said back in August was a time that brought them closer together. He even said his single 'Summer of Love' was inspired by the first several months of lockdown.
Cabello and Mendes began dating in 2019 after making their relationship official at the red carpet of MTV Video Music Awards. That year, they also delivered a cosy performance of their popular duet 'Senorita'.
also read
Singapore fitness studio apologises for posting 'racially insensitive' Diwali video on Instagram
Some viewers implied the side-to-side head shaking as saying no to the feasts during Diwali, which is one of the official festival celebrations in a multi-racial Singapore
Father tries to prank son by dressing up as Venom; watch hilarious video here
The son screams and jumps out of fear when he sees his father in the costume
Bengaluru girl's reaction to rain spoiling her plans delights social media users; watch viral video here
The little kid also tries to punch the rain and says, ‘arrey yaar’, indicating that she would now have to cancel her plans of going out due to the rain.