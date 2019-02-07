You are here:

Shawn Mendes apologises for 'accidentally' liking transphobic tweet: You know me, I would never do it

FP Staff

Feb 07, 2019 13:33:45 IST

Canadian pop sensation Shawn Mendes has issued an apology for allegedly liking a transphobic tweet, stating that he had 'accidentally' liked it.

Shawn Mendes. File image

Mendes' fans were shocked that he had liked a transphobic tweet as his has been vocal about his support for the LGBTQI community. According to Seventeen, when his friend and producer Teddy Geiger transitioned last year, Shawn had urged others to "just open your eyes and open your mind, because, for me, going through one of my closest friends going through a very big transition period in her life, was incredible to watch."

Mendes replied on a fan's request to 'unlike and aplogise' for his deed, saying that he "accidentally liked it scrolling down a feed".

The 'In My Blood' singer is set to perform at the 2019 Grammy's. He has been nominated for Best Pop Album and Song of the Year.


