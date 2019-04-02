Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon trailer teases a heartwarming, out-of-this-world story of friendship

After 2018's fantasy adventure Early Man, another stop-motion animated flick backed by Aardman Studios is scheduled to hit theatres in 2019. The makers of Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon's recently dropped the film's trailer.

The film has been directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan based on a screenplay by Jon Brown and Mark Burton. Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon features the voices of Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, and Kate Harbour. The narrative of the trailer follows an intergalactic visitor — an alien called LU-LA, who crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm. Shaun then begins an altruistic mission to help LU-LA get back home.

LU-LA's adorable nature, her magical abilities and sense of mischief, especially her not-very-subtle burps, soon charm the flock. Shaun guides his new extra-terrestrial friend on the road to Mossingham Forest to locate her lost spaceship. However, danger lurks near as the two have an alien-hunting agency on their heels. To know if Shaun and the flock succeed in hoodwinking Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm, we'll have to wait for the movie to come out.

While Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon releases in the UK on 18 October this year, the release dates for US and India haven't been announced yet.

Watch Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon's trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 17:36:51 IST