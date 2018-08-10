Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi reprimanded Kapil Sharma for 'crossing limits of decency'

Comedians always ruffle some feathers, and Kapil Sharma is surely one of those comedians. Sharma, who is known for mimicking popular Bollywood celebrities, has now been accused of "crossing the line" by veteran actor and current Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha.

According to a report by India Today, Shatrughan Sinha, in a recent interview, talked about how mimics should not cross the line of decency and said Kapil Sharma made fun of him on his show. He also said that his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha, reprimanded Sharma for his jokes. Sonakshi Sinha has made numerous appearances on Kapil Sharma’s shows.

"I am sporting enough to take it on the chin. All the greats Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan have mimics impersonating them. It is fine, as long as the mimicry does not cross the limits of decency. This happened to me when Kapil Sharma made fun of me on his show. My daughter Sonakshi even reprimanded him. The mimic should not forget that he is paying a homage to a man or a woman he or she admires. Limits of decency should not be crossed. Also, the mimicry should be restricted to the stage, and not taken out on the streets and certainly not into the Parliament," he said in an interview with Masala.com.

Recently, Kapil Sharma's comeback show Family Time with Kapil Sharma was suspended and taken off-air due to the comedian's deteriorating health, lack of finished episodes, and poor ratings. Kapil Sharma was then involved in a very public spat with a journalist whom he eventually sued. He also hurled abuses on Twitter accusing reporter and publication of 'fake' news.

The comedian later spoke out about the controversies saying, "The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them, as long as it gives them the satisfaction they want. I know what I am doing".

There were also reports of a biopic being made on Kapil Sharma by Vinod Tiwari, director of the film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:17 PM