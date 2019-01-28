Sharwanand, Samantha cast in Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha's 96; filming begins in March

Sharwanand and Samantha will be essaying the roles of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the Telugu remake of 96. C Prem Kumar will write and direct this version as well. The shooting is scheduled to begin in March.

The film will be bankrolled by Sri Venkateshwara Creations with Dil Raju onboard as producer.

According to The News Minute, the makers reportedly plan to make a change in the Telugu version's script. While the original film was set in the 90s, the remake will be set in 2009. The report states that the makers feel Sharwanand will fit in the role if the film is set in a contemporary setting. The film also might not show the lead pair's school days but will focus on their romance in college.

Sharwanad has previously starred in films like Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Sathamanam Bhavati. Samantha is currently filming the romantic drama Maijili with her husband Nag Chaitanya, which will be their first film together after they got married in 2017. She will also be seen in Kumarraja Thangaraj’s Super Deluxe.

