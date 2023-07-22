Sharvari Wagh is currently shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa, alongside John Abraham. The film went on-floors earlier this month in Jodhpur and Sharvari plays the titular role of Vedaa in this gripping action film helmed by Nikkhil.

Interestingly, Sharvari, who has been a huge fan of Nikkhil’s work, especially his directorial debut – Kal Ho Naa Ho, is thrilled about her association with him. She says, “I feel honoured and privileged to be working with Nikkhil sir. His filmography is a perfect blend of different genres. I have always admired his work. Kal Ho Naa Ho is my absolute favourite and I think I have watched it more than 20 times. It is a cult film for all of us 90s kids and no party or occasion was complete until we danced to the popular songs of KHNH. In fact, in my growing up years, I remember learning the hook steps of KHNH songs and then showing it off at parties. I do it even now.”

Sharvari adds, “And not just the music, but even the dialogues of the movie have stayed with me. My favourite one is ‘Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao.. Kya pata Kal ho na ho!’. This dialogue spoke about self love, self care and happiness and I think it was way ahead of its time. Salaam-e-Ishq, Patiala House, D-Day and Batla House are some of the other films of Nikkhil sir that are also my favourites. So to be directed by him in Vedaa is overwhelming and everyday is a learning curve with him. As a newcomer I want to absorb as much knowledge as I can from him.”