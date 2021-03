Sharon Stone says she has taken first dose of coronavirus vaccine; shares update on Instagram

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news

In August 2020, the Golden Globe winner revealed her sister Kelly Stone Singer and her brother-in-law Bruce Singer tested positive for COVID-19 . The couple tested negative in September.

Stone had hit out at "non-mask wearers" after her sister, who suffers from autoimmune disease lupus, contracted the virus and was hospitalised after only leaving her house to go to the pharmacy.

The Ratched actor's grandmother and godmother also died of COVID-19 last year.