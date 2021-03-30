Sharon Stone recalls her near-death experience in memoir; reveals getting molested by grandfather

In her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon Stone describes several personal and professional upheavals that she has faced

Actor Sharon Stone, in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, has revealed some shocking details about her personal and professional life. The Basic Instinct star has revealed that she and her sister were molested by her grandfather as kids.

Recalling the horrific incident, the award-winning actor shared that her grandmother would lock them up with their grandfather who would then molest them.

He passed away when Sharon was fourteen years old and "the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead" hit her like a ton of ice.

In her memoir, Sharon has also mentioned experiencing some troubling treatment on film sets, including being pressured to sleep with co-stars. In an excerpt, she shared that once a producer invited her to his office and explained why she should sleep with her co-star to develop on-screen chemistry.

Instead of giving in to the pressure, Sharon asked for a talented co-star who “could deliver a scene and remember his lines.”

In a recent interview, she also spoke about a surgeon who increased her bust size without her permission. In 2001, the 63-year-old actress had an operation to remove benign tumours when she got the biggest shock of her life. Recalling the incident, she told The Times, “When I was un-bandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said, ‘go better with your hip size’”.

“He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent,” she continued while further explaining that the surgeon “thought that I would look better with bigger, better boobs.”

Sharon also remembered her near-death experience after she had a cerebral haemorrhage stroke in 2001. At that time, doctors had told her that she might die soon as the bleeding didn't stop for nine days. In her book, she has written about “the light, seeing people who had passed, and the feeling of falling”.

Sharing her memories in an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY, she said, "The room was so silent. When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

Before her stroke, Sharon established herself as a big star in Hollywood after playing lead roles in Basic Instinct (1992) and Casino (1995).