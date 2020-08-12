Sharon Stone pens memoir The Beauty of Living Twice; book scheduled to hit stands in March 2021
In her memoir, Sharon Stone will reflect on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to films like Basic Instinct and Martin Scorsese’s Casino.
Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role — memoir writer.
“I have learned to forgive the unforgivable,” says Stone, whose The Beauty of Living Twice comes out in March. “My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same.”
Alfred A Knopf announced Tuesday that the 62-year-old actor will reflect on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to such films as the star-making erotic thriller Basic Instinct and Martin Scorsese’s mobster epic Casino, for which she received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award. She’ll also write about her two marriages, her near-fatal stroke in 2001, and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes.
“Stone in these pages echoes the Stone who made headlines throughout her career: she is courageous, honest, and outspoken, refusing to pull any punches when discussing aspects of the trauma and violence she endured as a child and how her chosen career as an actress echoed many of those same assaults,” Knopf said in a statement.
Stone’s other movies include Albert Brooks’ The Muse, Jim Jarmusch’s Broken Flowers, and The Laundromat, a Steven Soderbergh film released in 2019.
