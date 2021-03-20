Sharon Stone claims she was tricked into shooting explicit Basic Instinct scene, recalls slapping director after screening

Sharon Stone elaborates on the incident in her memoir The Beauty Of Living Twice, which release on 30 March

Actor Sharon Stone, who worked in Paul Verhoeven’s directorial Basic Instinct, has revealed that she was tricked into shooting an explicit scene for the film. In an excerpt from her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon shared that before the scene was shot, she was told, “We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.” The excerpt was published by Vanity Fair on 18 March.

After the film was completed, Sharon was called for a screening in the presence of lawyers and agents. That is when she got to know that her private parts were visible in the film. Sharon recalls slapping the 1992 film’s director Paul in the projection booth and leaving the place. She remembers calling her lawyer, Marty Singer for consultation who assured her that the film cannot be released in the present form. The lawyer had also assured the then 34-year-old actor that as per the Screen Actors Guild, it was illegal to shoot up the dress of an actor in that fashion.

The actor, who recently turned 63, said that she was told by Paul that she had no choices about the scene in this film. However, in her memoir, Sharon writes that she had choices and she chose to allow this scene in the film because it was correct for the film and character; “and because, after all, I did it,” writes Sharon.

The Beauty of Living Twice, which will be released on 30 March, 2021 is about the efforts Sharon took for rebuilding her life after a massive stroke in 2001.

In the memoir, Sharon also revealed that white male studio executives pressured her to have sex with male co-stars in order to get better chemistry on-screen.