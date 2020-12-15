Sharon Osbourne shares her COVID-19 diagnosis, says husband Ozzy tested negative
In a Twitter post, Sharon Osbourne said she was recuperating after a brief hospitalization
The Talk host Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalised with the virus.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the television personality said she is recuperating now and her husband, singer Ozzy Osbourne, has tested negative.
I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.
— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020
Prior to Sharon, her The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also shared that she had contracted COVID-19 . “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” Inaba posted on Instagram last week.
The Talk recently wrapped shooting for this year.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
