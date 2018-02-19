Sharman Joshi to be seen in two different avatars in upcoming Farhan Akhtar production, 3 Storeys

Debutant director Arjun Mukherjee's 3 Storeys' trailer was launched recently and Sharman Joshi is seen pulling off two different stellar looks for the film.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and B4U Motion Picture, this film is based on the community society culture in Mumbai. The film, that also stars Pulkit Sharma and Richa Chadha, has three different stories attached to one string.

The trailer received a lot of appreciation and Sharman Joshi's 'guy next door' image is getting him a lot of attention. One of his avatars has him in formal clothes and a mustache with spectacles, and the other one has him as a lover boy; clean shaved in a dapper look.

According to reports, it is the first ever collaboration between Joshi and producer duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Set in the backdrop of the middle-class lifestyle in Mumbai, the film will showcase three different engaging stories. Sharman Joshi and Masumeh will play each other's love interest and will be seen leading their incomplete love story towards a destination. Sharman and Masumeh's love story will see two different eras of time. Sharman will be donning both the young and a little aged look for the same character.

Sharman's latest romantic number from the film 'Bas Tu Hai' is getting a lot of positive responses across the industry, and the chemistry between Sharmana and Masumeh looks real yet magical. Producer of the film Farhan Akhtar tweeted about the song post its release saying, "Presenting #BasTuHai in the magical voice of #ArijitSingh composed by @ClintonCerejo @jonitamusic".

3 Storeys was previously scheduled to release on August 25, 2017. But the film got postponed to March 9, 2018.