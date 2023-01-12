Shark Tank India is back with its second season and people are already loving it. The popular entrepreneurial show went on air earlier this month and has been topping the TRP charts since then. Just like the last season, this time as well we can witness several aspiring entrepreneurs coming on the show with their innovative business ideas and making pitches to secure big investments. With judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain in the second season, entrepreneurs are yet again looking forward to pursuing their dreams.

Speaking of which, while some people manage to impress the judges with their ideas and bag good investments, some fail to do so and have to leave empty-handed. Among these, there are some ideas that get criticised by the judges for being unreliable and inconsistent.

One such pitch was recently made by a US-return couple who brought their children’s learning app to the show. While they made efforts to convince the judges about the benefits of their application, it seems they couldn’t bring along anyone.

Shark India judges reject a business idea for copying the same

Bringing the latest idea to the show, Sourav and Gunjan Gupta came by introducing themselves as the founders of Gunjan Apps Studios and further promoted their kid-friendly app on the show. While they began by stating that they left their well-paying job in the US for their business, the couple later boasted about the fun learning app that they claimed to be developed all by their own idea. While noting that their creation came from witnessing their son learning basic alphabets and numbers from an app of his wife, they asked for Rs 2.5 crores for 1% equity.

They further also added that their app is for children between the age of 1.5 years to 11 years and is available offline and largely free. Not just that, the couple also added that they have gained millions of downloads.

However, it was then that the judges turned the tables and went on to call it a copy of an app developed in the US. Anupam Mittal was the one to call them out first.

Informing that the app is nothing but a replica of an app from the US, he said that no changes have been made in the new creation. It is just being provided for free.

Giving examples of apps like Kidopia and Appy store, Anupam said, “Sourav, it seems like you think you have created something groundbreaking from the way you are pitching your apps. Do you know about ABC Mouse? The US uses this software a lot. You’ve stolen that app’s idea and given it away for free.”

After giving his reasons, Anupam decided to stay out of the deal. While Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar left the deal with an argument that the app is addictive and there is nothing to learn from it. Others also opted out at the same time.

