Sharate Aaj review: Zee5’s new Bengali series is a smartly written thriller loaded with terrific performances

Created by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and directed by Aritra Sen, Zee5’s new Bengali web series Sharate Aaj is a smartly written, slick thriller-drama set in London that is both soothing to the eyes and loaded with some terrific performances. While the show advertises itself as a thriller, I am going to have to say that it’s more of a relationship drama, with an underlying element of terrorism, espionage and suspense thrown in. This, however, does not mar the viewing experience in any way. In fact, it is pleasantly surprising to see a Bengali show that has been mounted on such a large scale without the usual accompanying baggage of poor execution.

Nothing unites Bengalis like the Durga Puja. This is the premise at the heart of Sharate Aaj. And when I say ‘Bengalis’, I mean those from both sides of the border. The setting is London. A group of non-resident Indian and Bangladeshi Bengalis have gathered together to organise their annual festival – the Durga Puja – amidst a failed bombing attempt at a university. Word in the streets is that the terrorists might want to strike again. Even under such sinister circumstances, the tradition of organising the Durga Puja must go on, led primarily by the enthusiasm of an elderly man who had started the annual festival several years ago. Indians and Bangladeshis – irrespective of their religion – volunteer to share responsibilities. Meanwhile, a mysterious and affluent man is putting together a team to ensure that a bomb goes off at the festival – leading to the deaths of hundreds of people.

An interesting array of characters has been written for the show. There’s a soft-spoken but bright professor from Bangladesh who is nursing a wound from the past. There’s a troubled teenager whose disillusionment might lead him astray. There’s a couple who can’t see eye to eye in most matters. There’s a young international student who begins to fall in love with her professor. There’s a middle-aged Bangladeshi store-owner who finds himself and his differently-abled son become victims of racism. There’s another Bangladeshi immigrant who acts as a recruiter for a terrorist sleeper cell. One could go and on. What’s really commendable to see is how all these individual characters come together in a complex web of relationships – with each thread crisscrossing several others, but never once becoming entangled in an incomprehensible knot. Every character’s motivations are amply clear, and you will never feel cheated by unnatural plot twists or reversals that serve the corporate directives more than the story.

What the show also manages to capture quite successfully is the fervour with which Bengalis come together from far and wide to organise the annual Puja, and the secular nature of the event – which, despite being a religious ceremony, has always been more of an opportunity to get together in festivity. It is this festive spirit that is highlighted again and again in a constant reminder that when it comes to the Durga Puja, religion and faith are merely pathways to reach that one common goal – celebration of the human spirit. Parallels are drawn of Hindus in Bangladesh celebrating Eid with equal enthusiasm and fondness. And these feelings of secularism are juxtaposed against a prevailing, overarching theme of a sponsored terror attack – one that is fuelled by religious fanaticism.

What is really unique about the setting of the show is that it speaks about two communities who – not many years ago – were one, really, before someone decided to draw a line on the soil between them. They are now face to face with each other once again, with a chance of coming together, because they are now in a third country – a foreign land – where there is no line on the soil to separate them. Amidst this, there are all the complexities and tragedies and joys and mirth of human life – equally affecting people from both the communities, making them one wholesome unit.

One of the salient features of the show is the background score and the lovely use of songs by the great poets from both sides of the border. Even the cinematography is of the highest standards. The great city of London is beautifully captured and skillfully used as a background. Overall, the show boasts of world class production value. Costumes, hair and make-up – everything is pitch perfect.

Among the performances, there are many to laud. Parambrata Chattopadhyay plays one of the central characters with his usual elegance and effortlessness. Riddhi Sen must have studied his role and swallowed it whole before appearing in front of the camera for his first shot – yes, he is that good. I really liked Payel Sarkar’s character as well – she had a certain poise which made her stand out amidst an ensemble cast, and I wanted to see more of her track than anyone else’s. Bidipta Chakraborty puts in a brilliant performance – perhaps the best of the show – in a role that is both complex and sensitive. Hers is easily my favourite character – a woman of impeccable strength and reserve. Joydip Mukherjee and Kanchan Mullick play two very important characters, and they excel at it. Surangana Bandyopadhyay is charming and comes across as an intelligent actress – knowing exactly how much emotion to put in and where, never missing a step in the process. And Soumya Sengupta wins all hearts as the aged patriarch who everyone reveres for his unfailing dedication towards the cause he believes in.

One or two points have to be said about the show’s writing though. Perhaps the makers intended it to be that way, but oftentimes, there were lengthy periods of time, when there was no way to know what on earth was going on. Mind you, these moments did not help the suspense. Rather, they came across as moments of befuddling confusion. Although all loose ends were tied up neatly in the end, it is never wise to leave your audience in a state where they stop caring, especially in this day and age when attention spans are so ridiculously low. Thankfully though, such instances were infrequent, and the rest of the positives saved the day. I quite enjoyed Sharate Aaj – mainly because of its core message and some fascinating performances. I wouldn’t mind watching a second season.

Sharate Aaj is currently streaming on Zee5.

Language: Bengali

Creator: Parambrata Chatterjee

Director: Aritra Sen

Cast: Parambrata Chatterjee, Riddhi Sen, Kanchan Mullick, Soumya Sengupta, Bidipta Chakraborty, Payel Sarkar, Surangama Bandyopadhyay, Joydeep Mukherjee

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 14:42:16 IST