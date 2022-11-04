Shraddha Kapoor shares new stills as Stree; fans flood in comments with 'Oo Stree Jaldi aana'
The kind of reception Shraddha Kapoor received on her cameo in Thumkeshwari and the excitement that followed is testimony to how excited everyone is with her return in Stree 2.
Shraddha Kapoor’s recent cameo in the Bhediya track Thumkeshwari was a massive surprise to fans, as it also announced her return in ‘Stree 2’. The young star’s avid fans made the visual trend on social media, and flooded the internet with comments on how they can’t wait to see her back in the film, which was amongst the most successful horror-comedies in Bollywood.
Shraddha recently shared some of her new stills from Thumkeshwari, a guest appearance that stole the show and made headlines. Apart from looking stunning as ever, the appearance has raised the anticipation around Stree 2 to an all-new level.
In a matter of a few hours, Shraddha’s post on social media received thousands of comments – They ranged from ‘Oo Stree mere piche pad jao’, ‘Stree pls jaldi aana’, ‘Stree cameo mein aaka bhi dil chura sakti hai’ to ‘Stree toh fairy lag rahi hai’ among many others.
