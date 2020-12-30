Shantanu Mohapatra, veteran Odia music director, passes away aged 84 in Bhuvaneshwar

Shantanu Mohapatra, who was the first Odia music composer to work with Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, and Md Rafi, was suffering from pneumonia and other age-related ailments

Prominent music director from Odisha, Shantanu Mohapatra passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The 84-year-old maestro was suffering from pneumonia and other age-related ailments.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik tweeted the news of his demise, writing that he is saddened to learn of the death of the eminent music director and that the impact he left on films through his unique musical composition and style will always be remembered. The CM also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished them well.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal too tweeted about the legend's demise writing that the people of the state will forever remember him as the man who bound Odia cinema world with his music for forty years.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his sorrow at the death of the prominent music director as well.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଶାନ୍ତନୁ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ଦୁଃଖିତ। ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ସଂଯୋଜନା ଶୈଳୀ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଚିଲିକା ତୀରେ,ଅଗ୍ନିପରୀକ୍ଷା ଓ ମେଘମୁକ୍ତି ଆଦି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ସେ ଛାଡି ଯାଇଥିବା ଛାପ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 30, 2020

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଶାନ୍ତନୁ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସିନେଜଗତକୁ ୬୦ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ନିଜ ସଂଗୀତ ଦ୍ୱାରା ବାନ୍ଧି ରଖିଥିବା ଶ୍ରୀ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ ଚିରକାଳ ମନେ ରଖିବେ ବୋଲି ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ କହିଛନ୍ତି। — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) December 30, 2020

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଶାନ୍ତନୁ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଭାଷାର ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇ ସ୍ୱର୍ଗତ ମହାପାତ୍ର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିଲେ । ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗକୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 30, 2020

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Shantanu was the first Odia music composer to work with legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, and Md Rafi and was also the first from the state to work in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, and Telugu films.

The music maestro was a geophysicist and an IIT Kharagpur alumnus who began learning music from Sangeet Narayan Banchhanidhi Panda at the age of five. He is credited with composing the first modern Odia ballad Konark Gatha, which was sung by Akshay Mohanty.