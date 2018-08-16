You are here:

Shankar Mahadevan sings in praise of Narendra Modi government in song released on Independence Day

FP Staff

Aug,16 2018 08:42:10 IST

On the occasion of Independence Day (15 August), singer Shankar Mahadevan recreated his popular 'Breathless' song in a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his schemes. In the one-and-a-half-minute song, Mahadevan showers praise on the Modi government for bringing India to the path of 'non-stop development' with their multiple welfare plans.

Shankar Mahadevan and Narendra Modi. Image via Twitter/@srinu094

The song mentions numerous schemes introduced by the Modi govt since 2014, the year it came to power. From Aadhar, to Jan Dhan Yojana, to Startup India, Mahadevan sings in praise of the government's campaigns. Soon after the video was tweeted by the singer, Modi acknowledged it on social media too. Calling the song a "lovely" rendition, he said it brought back memories of 'Breathless' for many listeners. Mahadevan's song was also shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party on its official Twitter account.

Akshay Kumar, too, called the rendition a "befitting tribute" for Independence Day.

