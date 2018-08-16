Shankar Mahadevan sings in praise of Narendra Modi government in song released on Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day (15 August), singer Shankar Mahadevan recreated his popular 'Breathless' song in a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his schemes. In the one-and-a-half-minute song, Mahadevan showers praise on the Modi government for bringing India to the path of 'non-stop development' with their multiple welfare plans.

Non stop India! A tribute to our vibrant nation and the new heights of development we are scaling. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2018 Hon’ble PM

@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/EZGEPlVtbH — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 15, 2018

The song mentions numerous schemes introduced by the Modi govt since 2014, the year it came to power. From Aadhar, to Jan Dhan Yojana, to Startup India, Mahadevan sings in praise of the government's campaigns. Soon after the video was tweeted by the singer, Modi acknowledged it on social media too. Calling the song a "lovely" rendition, he said it brought back memories of 'Breathless' for many listeners. Mahadevan's song was also shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party on its official Twitter account.

Lovely composition @Shankar_Live ! For many, it brings back memories of ‘Breathless.’ Like your song, 125 crore Indians are working nonstop for India’s progress! https://t.co/aMs1ZpurX4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Akshay Kumar, too, called the rendition a "befitting tribute" for Independence Day.

That's a befitting tribute for #IndependenceDay Shankar...you're also unstoppable like Non stop India! — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 08:45 AM